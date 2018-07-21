General Electric’s (GE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note released on Wednesday. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

General Electric opened at $13.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

