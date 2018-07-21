Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 110 ($1.46) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 135 ($1.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.52)) on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 130.29 ($1.72).

Gem Diamonds opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.75 ($1.52).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

