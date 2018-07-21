GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. equinet set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Main First Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a one year high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

