Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equifax by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 94,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $147.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.89 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

