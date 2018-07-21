Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $3,892,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Shares of Tapestry opened at $48.32 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

