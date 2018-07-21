Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Sells $7,132,570.94 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 111,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $7,132,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,818,208 shares in the company, valued at $308,076,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garmin opened at $64.55 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.