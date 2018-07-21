Gabelli Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Gabelli increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

General Electric opened at $13.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

