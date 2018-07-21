FY2019 EPS Estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Lowered by Analyst

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $22.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 202.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

