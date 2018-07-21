FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Reduced by Imperial Capital (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.32.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of Cimarex Energy opened at $96.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.