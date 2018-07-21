FY2018 EPS Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp Reduced by Imperial Capital (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Resolute Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $33.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.17 and a beta of 3.32. Resolute Energy has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.