FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Issued By Imperial Capital

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Continental Resources opened at $62.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,190,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434 over the last 90 days. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

