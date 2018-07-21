FTS International Inc (FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $5.02. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FTS International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS International traded down $0.27, reaching $12.77, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 546,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

