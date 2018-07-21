FTD Companies Inc (FTD) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,209,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of FTD Companies worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FTD Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTD Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTD Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FTD Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTD Companies by 617.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100,774 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTD opened at $3.64 on Friday. FTD Companies Inc has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.39). FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.10 million. equities research analysts predict that FTD Companies Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

