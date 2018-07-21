FTD Companies (FTD) Stock Price Down 19.5% After Analyst Downgrade

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD)’s share price dropped 19.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FTD Companies traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,237,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 337,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 796.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $318.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.10 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. equities research analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

