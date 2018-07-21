Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,171,286 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 2,971,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
RESI opened at $10.88 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 156.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,816,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.
