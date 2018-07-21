Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,171,286 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 2,971,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RESI opened at $10.88 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 156.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,816,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

