freenet (FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.08 ($31.86).

freenet traded up €0.32 ($0.38), hitting €23.56 ($27.72), on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,989 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

