Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Stake in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 157.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,804 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 238,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heska by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heska by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska opened at $107.77 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $815.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.75. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Heska had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,211.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $260,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,523. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Heska from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Heska from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heska from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

