Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $38.36 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $38,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 218,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $929,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 94,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 122.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,211,347.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Shares of Align Technology opened at $375.38 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.55 and a fifty-two week high of $378.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.