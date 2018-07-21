Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $33.28 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2,066.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $3,523,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,599,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $105,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,809 shares of company stock worth $14,665,139 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 1.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

