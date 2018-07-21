Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,137 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 333,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

