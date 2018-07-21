Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $566,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Stock

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,626,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 18.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 977,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,597,000 after purchasing an additional 165,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $76,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $126.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $129.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,206. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.45.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

