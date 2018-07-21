Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma opened at $61.58 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.