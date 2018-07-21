Fortuna Silver Mines Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

