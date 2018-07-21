Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortuna Silver Mines earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8143342188545 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines traded up $0.06, hitting $5.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,098. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $868.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

