FORTUM OYJ/ADR (FOJCY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.15.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat; and provision of energy-related expert services primarily in the Nordic countries, the Russian Federation, Poland, and the Baltic Rim area. The company operates in three segments: Generation, City Solutions, and Russia.

