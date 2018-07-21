Foresters Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Visa (V)

Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 304.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foresters Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foresters Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,393,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,591,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Vetr raised Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52 week low of $98.51 and a 52 week high of $141.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

