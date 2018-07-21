Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.45

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 40962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $107,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 17,285 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $515,438.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,282 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

