FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,274,000 after purchasing an additional 794,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $439,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,990,000 after purchasing an additional 211,233 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

