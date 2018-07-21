Fly Leasing (FLY) versus WillScot (WSC) Critical Contrast

Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fly Leasing and WillScot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing 2 0 3 0 2.20 WillScot 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fly Leasing currently has a consensus target price of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. WillScot has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than WillScot.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fly Leasing and WillScot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing $353.25 million 1.12 $2.59 million $0.09 152.89 WillScot $445.94 million 3.00 -$147.70 million ($3.89) -4.06

Fly Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WillScot. WillScot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fly Leasing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Fly Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of WillScot shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of WillScot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fly Leasing and WillScot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing 1.98% 3.02% 0.47% WillScot N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fly Leasing beats WillScot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, basic appliances, Internet connectivity devices, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, site-work, installation, disassembly, unhooking and removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units. It serves customers in the commercial, industrial, construction, infrastructure, education, energy, natural resources, government, logistics, furniture and facilities rental, commercial real estate, and healthcare sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Acton names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 95,000 modular space and portable storage units. WillScot Corporation is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

