Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FFC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.