Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 7,608 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $22,161,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $17,732,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems opened at $83.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $931,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

