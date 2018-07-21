Five Below (FIVE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $96.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below traded down $4.99, hitting $102.94, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,114,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,357. Five Below has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,901,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $6,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,977 shares in the company, valued at $68,302,786.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,806 shares of company stock worth $10,917,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,415,000 after purchasing an additional 446,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,309 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.