Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $26.91 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 5.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $209.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.50.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

