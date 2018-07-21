Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners opened at $28.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

