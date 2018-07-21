Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,550 Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert W. Hughes sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $275,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,699,517. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of Everbridge opened at $49.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 42.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

