Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech opened at $60.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.14 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

