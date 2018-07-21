First of Long Island (FLIC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.6264756926105 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,137. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $648.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $128,340.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $292,220. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.