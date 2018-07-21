First Majestic Silver (AG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

First Majestic Silver opened at $6.62 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 0.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $153,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 32.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 44.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 260,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 390,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,781 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.