First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $31.83 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $280,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,474,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,240 shares of company stock worth $7,494,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

