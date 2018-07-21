First Horizon National (FHN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $17.03 rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. FIG Partners upgraded First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon National from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

First Horizon National opened at $17.61 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Horizon National has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 32.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,024,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 2,461.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,253 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

