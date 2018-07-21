First Horizon National (FHN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a $17.03 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a $17.03 rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon National from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

First Horizon National traded up $0.34, hitting $17.61, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,911,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,497. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

