First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FHN. FIG Partners upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of First Horizon National opened at $17.61 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 91.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

