First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. is a banking company. Farmington Bank provides commercial, consumer and banking services to businesses, individuals and governments across Central Connecticut. It also offers residential mortgage loan services along with brokerage and investment advisory services. The Company’s consumer loans include installment, demand, revolving credit and collateral loans. Its installment and collateral consumer loans generally consist of loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Connecticut Bancorp traded down $0.10, reaching $30.90, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 128,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.57. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.93%. sell-side analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

