First Capital Realty (FCR) Given Outperform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:FCR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.04. 285,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,742. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$19.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.41.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). First Capital Realty had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of C$180.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Dori Segal purchased 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.94 per share, with a total value of C$45,732.96. Also, Director Jodi Shpigel sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$91,127.75.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.