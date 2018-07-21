FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Tax Systems (TAX)

Tax Systems (LON:TAX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of Tax Systems stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.13) on Thursday. Tax Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.14).

About Tax Systems

Tax Systems plc supplies corporation tax and associated software and services to corporates and accountancy firms in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers Alphatax, an end to end tax compliance solution; and Alphatag, a software that converts a Word or Excel document prepared for the statutory accounts to an iXBRL file in a format used for HMRC.

