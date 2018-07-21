FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Savannah Resources (SAV)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

SAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savannah Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 20.53 ($0.27).

Shares of Savannah Resources opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Savannah Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

