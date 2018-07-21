Financial Review: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) vs. Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -65.40% -96.56% -15.25% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.78% 24.96% 9.02%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 8 0 2.62

Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.55%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus target price of $120.46, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 12.46 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -14.58 Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.21 $123.35 million $5.27 23.58

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories Intl., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

