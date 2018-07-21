Financial Review: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) versus MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS: FVCB) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and MutualFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00 MutualFirst Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. MutualFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and MutualFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH $33.81 million 6.32 $6.93 million N/A N/A MutualFirst Financial $76.94 million 4.32 $12.31 million $1.91 20.29

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Volatility and Risk

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not pay a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A MutualFirst Financial 16.42% 9.79% 0.93%

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; and wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.