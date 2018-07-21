Financial Review: EVRAZ (EVRZF) versus Timkensteel (TMST)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS: EVRZF) and Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Timkensteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Timkensteel -2.92% -7.08% -3.50%

75.8% of Timkensteel shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EVRAZ has a beta of -3.31, suggesting that its share price is 431% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timkensteel has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVRAZ and Timkensteel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Timkensteel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Timkensteel has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Timkensteel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timkensteel is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVRAZ and Timkensteel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $10.83 billion 0.85 $681.36 million $0.48 13.50 Timkensteel $1.33 billion 0.59 -$43.80 million ($1.00) -17.71

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Timkensteel. Timkensteel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVRAZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVRAZ beats Timkensteel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

