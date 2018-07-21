Financial Contrast: National CineMedia (NCMI) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National CineMedia and ANGI Homeservices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17 ANGI Homeservices 0 2 10 0 2.83

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and ANGI Homeservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.55 $2.50 million $0.40 20.90 ANGI Homeservices $736.39 million 1.46 -$103.11 million ($0.22) -75.77

National CineMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANGI Homeservices. ANGI Homeservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. ANGI Homeservices does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.83% -53.20% 2.51% ANGI Homeservices -20.05% -17.42% -12.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats National CineMedia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app. The company offers its services to third-party theatre circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources. The company offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it generated approximately 18.1 million marketplace service requests from consumers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

